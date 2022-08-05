Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Though Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are back from their dreamy London vacation, it looks like Shibani is having vacation withdrawals!

On Friday, Shibani shared a photo with the 'best girls' and it looks like she is bonding well with the Kapoor sisters. In the photo, that features, Kareena, Karisma, Amrita Arora, Shibani, and Producer Riteish Sidhwani's wife Dolly Sidhwani, all of them look straight out of a travel magazine cover. In case you were wondering who clicked the photograph, well, it was Farhan. Shibani mentioned it in the caption of the post. She wrote, "Best girls, Best night, Best photography director @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @dollysidhwani(camera emoji) @faroutakhtar".

Also Read | Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Withstands the Test of Time Despite Actor's Controversies, DC Movie To Release in June 2023.

Karisma had also shared the same photo earlier. She captioned it, "Missing the girls. Thanks Farhan Akhtar for directing this photoshoot. #summervibes".

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Gets Full Body Scan, Shares Bone Density and Body Fat Results on Instagram!.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. 'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Shibani, on the other hand, was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama 'That Is Mahalakshmifilm' directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Manu Kumaran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)