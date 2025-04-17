Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming project 'Costao' has been unveiled.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Goa, Costao tells the story of a customs officer who dared to defy an empire built on smuggling, corruption, and fear. Nawazuddin is seen as "Costao Fernandes -- a sharp, unconventional enforcer whose bold tactics and unrelenting pursuit for justice puts him at odds with both the criminal underworld and the very system he serves."

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar and Hussain Dalal.

Have a look at the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rc8pReu9fjU

Speaking about the project, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "We've always loved creating untold stories that are as interesting as they are unique, and Costao is the perfect example of that. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, you know you're in for something special. His performance as Costao is pure magic--raw, intense, and layered in a way that will keep you hooked from the very first second. After Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, we felt Costao deserved a platform like Zee5 for the story to reach the right audience."

He added, "Our shared vision for authentic storytelling perfectly aligned, allowing us to craft a movie that challenges conventions and surprises at every turn. As a movie Costao demands your attention, and trust me, you won't want to look away. We're beyond excited for you to experience this rollercoaster when it drops on May 1st!"

Nawazuddin also opened up about his experience.

In a press note, he said, "Costao is not just a story about a customs officer fighting against a ruthless smuggling empire--it's about the cost of standing up to an entire system built on corruption and betrayal. There is a dialoug in the film where the character says 'Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki Officer honest ho aur brave ho... lekin Ghar mein Nahi'; it's so true. Costao's courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects this perfectly. His battle is not only against criminals but against a system that tries to break him at every turn. I can't wait for viewers to experience the explosive twists, raw emotion, and relentless intensity that Costao brings."

The film will be out on May 1 on ZEE5. (ANI)

