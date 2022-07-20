Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', megastar Chiranjeevi, on Wednesday, introduced the character of Naga Chaitanya from the film.

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi dropped a poster of Naga Chaitanya's look.

"Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha', Cheddy Buddy 'Balaraj'. Mana is the grandson of the 'boy king' of those days. This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. @chay_akkineni," he captioned the post.

Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote " Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving and delivering such a memorable performance and bringing Bala to life!"

A few days ago, the film's lead actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

In a video from the preview posted by Chiranjeevi on social media on Saturday, the actor is seen praising the film and hugging an emotional Aamir.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a minute-long video showing all of them watching the screening and then discussing it afterwards. He captioned it, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!" In a response to the original tweet, the veteran actor wrote, "Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!"

In the clip, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir shaking his head and shook Aamir's hand, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

