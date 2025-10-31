On the occasion of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', actor Chiranjeevi, along with DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy and Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, attended the 'Run for Unity' event on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Hyderabad. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: History and Significance of National Unity Day Honouring the ‘Iron Man of India’.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi paid tribute to the Iron Man of India and highlighted the significance of Patel's message of national integration. "Sardar Patel used to say, 'Unity in Diversity.' It is a beautiful quotation given by him, and that is how we are going together. Every youth should take the spirit from the great saying of Sardar Patel..., " he said.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour on October 31 to honour the great leader and one of India's most courageous freedom fighters.

The iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, standing at 182 metres in height, is built in honour of Sardar Patel. It is the tallest statue in the world.

Every year, the nation pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, offering heartfelt tributes to the revered leader and reaffirming India's unity and strength.

President Droupadi Murmu offered a floral tribute at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated in honour of his 150th birth anniversary.

Along with President Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi LG VK Saxena.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at the Statue of Unity in Nandia, Gujarat."I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Earlier, PM Modi recalled the late leader's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

"India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," PM Modi wrote on X.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India", he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Inspirational Quotes by ‘Iron Man of India’ To Celebrate National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.