New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi is beaming with joy as his nephew and actor Varun Tej has been blessed with baby son.

On Thursday, Varun and his wife, Lavanya, announced the arrival of their firstborn.

The couple shared an adorable picture which shows Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead while Lavanya lovingly cradles the newborn on her lap.

"Our little man 10.09.2025," they captioned the post.

Chiranjeevi, too, dropped a heartfelt wish for the couple. He shared a cute picture in which we can see the 'Yamudiki Mogudu' star could be seen holding baby in his arms.

"Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he wrote.

Varun and Lavanya have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. They got married in 2023. (ANI)

