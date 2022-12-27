New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): After 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeev,' the makers of the much-awaited film 'Waltair Veerayya', starring Chiranjeevi, teased fans with glimpses and lyrical videos from the film, apart from releasing multiple posters. On Monday, unveiled the title song of the movie.

The song was composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad with Brass Orchestra Section recorded by Bangkok musicians and energetic singing by Anurag Kulkarni.

Boss Party and Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi from the album were already chartbusters. Now, the title track of the movie is getting a positive response from the audience.

Ravi Teja is playing a pivotal role in the movie where Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing team also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Godfather', which was released on October 5, raised Rs 38 crores worldwide on its opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in lead roles.

Superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the movie, which has been helmed by Mohan Raja.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'.(ANI)

