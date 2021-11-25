Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Bob Biswas', actor Chitrangada Singh shared her experience working with Abhishek Bachchan in the film.

"It was fairly easy to build a rapport with someone as easy, warm, kind and friendly as Abhishek. I mean he makes it easier also somebody who is, as a co-actor, very open to improvising in case you want anything done differently. So, I did not feel at all for a moment that it would be difficult to sort of feel that comfort and hopefully this ease that I am talking about will reflect on screen when it comes to our equation. This film is in its essence a love story and I think that ease, that friendship and that rapport will reflect on the screen," she said.

Helmed by debutant Diya Ghosh, the upcoming project revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.

The spin-off, which will feature Abhishek in the role of Bob Biswas, is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on December 3. (ANI)

