Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Acclaimed director Chloe Zhao's upcoming film 'Hamnet' has secured a prime awards season release date.

Focus Features will release the Shakespeare-era historical drama in limited theatres on November 27, before expanding nationwide on December 12.

Also Read | 'Mission: Impossible - the Final Reckoning', Latest Instalment in Iconic Franchise Starring Tom Cruise, Gets an Earlier Release Date.

'Hamnet' tells the fictionalised story of William Shakespeare's son, who died at a young age, and the powerful love story that inspired the creation of 'Hamlet,' as per Variety.

The film stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley as William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, alongside Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

Also Read | 'Thudarum' Movie Review: Mohanlal 'The Complete Actor' Is Back, Critics Laud Tharun Moorthy's Film Co-Starring Shobana.

The film features an ensemble cast and crew, including Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes as producers.

Chloe Zhao co-wrote the screenplay with Maggie O'Farrell, whose novel has sold two million copies worldwide.

Jessie Buckley will next appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Frankenstein' spinoff 'The Bride!' opposite Christian Bale, while Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopic.

Chloe Zhao is a critically acclaimed director, known for her work on 'Nomadland,' 'Eternals,' 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me,' and 'The Rider.'

She became the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for her work on 'Nomadland' in 2020.

Meanwhile, 'Hamnet' will face competition from other major releases, including Pixar's 'Zootopia 2' on the same day, and James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and Paramount's 'SpongeBob: Search for SquarePants' in mid-December. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)