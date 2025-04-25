Following L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal returns to the big screen for the second time in just a month with Thudarum. Billed as a thriller disguised as a family entertainer, Thudarum marks his first collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy, best known for the critically acclaimed Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. For Malayalam cinema fans, the film also brings back the beloved onscreen pairing of Mohanlal and Shobana. ‘Thudarum’ Release Date: Mohanlal and Shobana’s Malayalam Crime Drama To Hit the Theatres on April 25.

Released on April 25, Thudarum has opened strongly at the box office, recording the second-highest pre-sales of the year - behind L2: Empuraan. What's more, the film is garnering a more favourable critical and audience response than the Prithviraj directorial. Mohanlal’s performance has been widely lauded, with many calling it his best since the pandemic era, while Tharun Moorthy’s direction has also earned praise.

Check Out What Portals Are Saying About 'Thudarum'

Mathrubhumi says, "With its heart rooted in family, identity, and personal struggle, ‘Thudarum’ becomes more than just a film—it becomes a reflection of anyone who’s ever clung to something they weren’t ready to lose. Blending village life with modern sensibilities, Tharun Moorthy presents a slice of life filled with surprises, sorrow, laughter, and a staggering emotional payoff."

Lensmen Reviews says, "Mohanlal gets to do a character that is actually celebrating his entire filmography. From the playful version we all adore to the slightly over-the-top avatar and even that glitter in the eyes we see when he does something psychic, Tharun Moorthy is giving Mohanlal a vast canvas to perform. And the decision to end the movie by stating “Mohanlal Thudarum” felt like an apt description. Shobana, as Lalitha, has the required chemistry to be that equal partner of Shanmugham. Even though her screen time is less in the second half of the movie, there are scenes where she does manage to score." ‘Thudaram’ Is a Violent Movie? Mohanlal-Shobana’s Malayalam Film Gets Surprisingly Strong Rating From British Censor Board – Find Out Why!

Watch the Trailer of 'Thudarum':

OTTPlay says, "Mohanlal, who has been weighed down by scripts that have tried to pander to his superstar image, gets a chance to unleash his so-called ‘complete actor’ avatar in this one and he revels in it. With a filmmaker such as Tharun, who is aware of the emotional elements that can trigger the audience, Shanmughan’s transformation from a non-confrontational man, even at his home, to someone who is forced to seek revenge is convincingly portrayed by Mohanlal. There’s a sense of shock, anger, sorrow, helplessness and ultimately, defiance – in the actor’s portrayal of Shanmugham in the second half. And all of this, without really trying to make him seem like a larger-than-life hero."

Thudarum also stars Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Thomas Mathew, Aarsha Chandini Baiju among others. The screenplay is written by Moorthy along with KR Sunil, and Jakes Bejoy has scored the music for the film.

