Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Christi Paul announced her exit from CNN on television, Sunday morning after nearly nine years as a frequent contributor to the network's weekend morning shows.

According to Deadline, after over 20 years with CNN and HLN, New Day Weekend anchor Paul said goodbye with tears in her eyes. She said that it was her last broadcast and that she was a part of the so-called "Great Resignation," a movement that encourages people to leave stable jobs in favour of new chances. She announced that she was returning to her Ohio home.

A few tears She made the choice in January, according to Paul, and said that her early schedule prevented her from seeing her family.

Paul told her co-host, Boris Sanchez, "At some point, my husband and I looked at each other and said, 'We need to get back home,'" I was tired of being exhausted, she continued.

Although he did not specify her new address, Paul stated she would join an Ohio news station.She claimed that in January, she informed former CNN President Jeff Zucker that she would be leaving.

Blackwell, CNN "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter, and CNN senior producer Bethany Crudele, who works on "New Day," were among those paying tribute on television or online on Sunday morning.

Paul began working for HLN in 2003 and was a regular anchor throughout the midday programming. She has been candid about her experiences with domestic violence while working at CNN, and in 2012 she published a book on the subject titled "Love Isn't Supposed to Hurt", as reported by Variety.

Paul worked as an anchor, consumer reporter, and weathercaster for the Arizona stations KNXV and KTVK prior to joining HLN. Christi worked as an anchor and reporter for KTVB in Boise, Idaho, before relocating to Phoenix. At WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she started out as a one-person team, conducting reporting, anchoring, and photography. (ANI)

