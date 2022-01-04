Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): Like many others, Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh also fell prey to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Lilly took to Instagram and informed her followers about her diagnosis.

She posted a video in which she can be seen talking about how challenging it has become for her to battle COVID-19, especially the symptom of fatigue caused by the deadly virus.

"For anyone else who's had COVID-19 I need to know when does fatigue go away. For me the hardest part of this right now is the fatigue. If I get up to do anything in five minutes I feel like I have ran a full marathon," she said in the clip.

However, she did not mention when she actually contracted the disease.

In another post, she wished her dog a happy birthday and stated that no amount of COVID-19 can stop her from being an "overbearing Desi mom."

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel 'Superwoman'. (ANI)

