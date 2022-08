New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): After suffering a major heart attack, comedian Raju Srivastava who underwent angioplasty on Wednesday is now on ventilator support.

Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and a source has informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Also Read | Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Vanraj To Be Held Responsible for Attempting To Murder Anuj!.

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

While his fans pray for his health, more details are awaited in this regard.

Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)