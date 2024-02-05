Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa' on Monday unveiled the film's new poster.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared the poster that he captioned, "Dar Nahi Daring Se #Crakk. Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa Releasing in Cinemas On 23rd February! Trailer coming soon."

The poster features Vidyut and Arjun with their back against each other and shouting in anger with a digital timer on their arms.

Makers of the film will be unveiling its official trailer soon.

'Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa' is all set to hit the theatres on February 23.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024. (ANI)

