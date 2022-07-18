Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Right after the much-awaited love track from Brahmastra, 'Kesariya' was released, Karan Johar tried to hone his singing talent!

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of his kids Yash and Roohi. In the video, KJo can be heard singing the new track 'Kesariya'. His kids, in the most adorable way, disapproved of his singing skills and asked him to stop numerous times. Roohi even said "You are ruining the song. It is very new" as Karan cracked into laughter while singing the song.

Karan attached a 'savage' caption with the video and wrote, "My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don't miss the last savage like I had to listen to... #kesariya #roohiyashjohar."

As soon as Karan dropped the video, fans and friends flooded his comment section with laughing emojis and love for the toddlers.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Hahahahaha", while Kajol wrote, "You two toddlers are the cutest things on earth! (heart emojis)".

Maneish Paul and Shweta Bachchan dropped a string of laughing and heart emoticons.

Guru Randhawa, however, complemented Karan and wrote, "My fav singer singing" to which Karan responded with three laughing emoticons.

Karan Johar keeps dropping videos and photos of his kids on Instagram.

Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Talking about 'Kesariya' the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer love track, the song was released on Sunday and has grabbed quite an amount of attention. Sung by the Bollywood maestro, Arijit Singh and composed by the legendary Pritam, 'Kesariya' is a heart-touching work of love, the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 'Kesariya' marks the first musical journey of 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

