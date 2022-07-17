The much-awaited track, “Kesariya”, is here! Fans had been eagerly waiting for the full song ever since the makers of Brahmastra had released the teaser, and here it is. This beautiful number crooned by Arijit Singh has not just been hailed as the love anthem of the year, but all are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s magical chemistry too. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Track by Arijit Singh Is the Biggest Love Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Kesariya Below:

Love Anthem Of The Year

This is magical😍#Kesariya is love anthem of the year 2022 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FXDUFSIhNw — Sweetie (@Its__Sweetie) July 17, 2022

Fave Shot

Alia as Isha

Heart-Melting

Magical Chemistry

#Kesariya is undoubtedly song of the year, it is just treat for audience.. #ArijitSingh magical voice and #Pritam composition takes this song to just another world.#RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt chemistry is delightful to watch. pic.twitter.com/6AbYxgf1gm — Shivam Kumar (@PredictionSmp) July 17, 2022

TRULY

