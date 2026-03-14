Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn "Dex" Lauper, won't have to serve any prison time related to a 2024 gun charge in New York.

According to The New York Post, the 28-year-old musician, who is the son of singer Cyndi Lauper and actor David Thornton, pleaded guilty on March 13 to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to one year of interim probation.

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The case is linked to a shooting incident that took place in Upper Manhattan more than two years ago, in which another person was shot in the leg. Prosecutors said several others were present at the scene, but Declyn was not accused of firing the gun.

Along with probation, Declyn will reportedly undergo substance abuse treatment and must remain arrest-free for one year, according to PEOPLE. After completing the program, he will be allowed to plead to a lesser charge of criminal possession of a firearm, a non-violent felony. He would then receive a three-year conditional discharge.

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Reports stated that if Declyn had pleaded not guilty and was later found guilty in court, he could have faced up to seven years in jail.

PEOPLE earlier reported that Declyn was arrested following a February 7, 2024, shooting in Harlem. Police told the outlet that a 24-year-old man, identified as Omar Lewin, was shot in the leg near West 112th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Lewin was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to PEOPLE, court records at the time indicated that Declyn was carrying a fanny pack that allegedly contained a Glock pistol loaded with seven bullets. Authorities claimed he had the weapon with the intention of using it unlawfully.

His bail was set at $20,000, which was reportedly paid by his father, David Thornton. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)