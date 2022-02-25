Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Darren Mann is set to star opposite Morgan Freeman in neo-noir thriller "The Minute You Wake Up Dead".

Directed by Michael Mailer, the film also features actors Cole Hauser and Jamie Alexander.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Asks Court to Move Forward on Divorce With Ye Aka Kanye West and End Their Marriage.

According to Variety, the story follows a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbour, which leads to multiple murders.

Writer Timothy Holland has penned the screenplay.

Also Read | Love Hostel Movie Review: Bobby Deol’s Terrifying Performance Stands Out in This Nihilistic Thriller Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra (LatestLY Exclusive).

Milestone Studios is handling production finance and sales.

Mann is best known for his performance in the 2018 drama “Giant Little Ones,” an official selection of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. His portrayal of a closeted teen earned him the 2019 Leo Award. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)