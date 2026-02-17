Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Terming the visit of Bill Gates, Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as a significant moment for Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Tuesday said the engagement would give a major boost to the state's development initiatives.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, Sivanath said that Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and the Andhra Pradesh government are working in close coordination to promote growth and innovation across key sectors, especially agriculture.

"The Bill Gates Foundation and the AP government are simultaneously working together for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The arrival of Bill Gates has made people in Andhra Pradesh very happy, and we thank him for visiting the state and speaking with our farmers, which has given them a boost," Sivanath said.

On Monday, Bill Gates, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, visited an agricultural field in Undavalli. During the visit, they examined crops cultivated using natural farming practices and interacted with farmers to understand ground-level implementation of technology-driven solutions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), officials briefed them on various technological interventions being implemented in the state's agriculture sector.

The presentation showcased the integration of artificial intelligence and other advanced tools to strengthen crop monitoring systems, enhance productivity, and provide farmers with timely and precise advisory services.

Highlighting the state's progress on X, Chief Minister Naidu lauded Andhra Pradesh farmers for balancing traditional practices with modern technology. He claimed that the state is delivering precise AI-generated advisories to farmers based on their specific crops, market prices, and soil conditions.

"I am proud of our farmers, who are at the forefront of adopting technology while honouring our traditions. We shared a glimpse of this with Mr Gates in Undavalli today. He was given a traditional welcome, followed by a demonstration of drone use in farming. Andhra Pradesh is delivering AI-generated, precise advisories to farmers based on their crops, market prices, and soil conditions. We are also actively promoting natural farming and sustainable agricultural practices. #APWelcomesBillGates," said Naidu.

Additionally, recalling his initial meeting with the company's co-founder in 1997, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that he presented his vision for "Swarna Andhra 2047 to Bill Gates."

He also explored opportunities to collaborate with the Gates Foundation to empower the state's people and improve their overall quality of life. (ANI)

