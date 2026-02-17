Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 17 (ANI): In a historic political shift, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The ceremony, marking the end of a two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among 14 Former Cricket Captains Who Appeal to Pakistan Government for Imran Khan’s Better Prison Treatment.

The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, the BNP's return to governance follows their "absolute victory in the 13th National Parliament election," a feat achieved twenty years after the party last held office from 2001 to 2006.

Also Read | Queen Rania of Jordan and Isha Ambani Host Women Leadership Roundtable at NMACC Mumbai – See Full Guest List.

The newly formed cabinet is notable for its significant infusion of fresh leadership.

Official figures reveal that seventeen ministers and twenty-four state ministers are "new faces" who have never held such offices previously.

In a historic first for his personal political career, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is also "becoming a member of the cabinet for the first time," having never held public office during his party's previous tenures.

Prothom Alo further detailed the widespread public engagement surrounding the transition.

From the early afternoon, leaders and activists from various BNP wings, alongside citizens from across the country, converged on the capital.

By 2:30 pm, Manik Mia Avenue was a sea of supporters and slogans as crowds gathered to "witness the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers."

The shift in power follows a period of immense political upheaval.

Observers note that this "new journey" begins after the 2024 "student-public uprising" led to the collapse of the previous Awami League administration.

The BNP, which has highlighted being a "victim of oppression and torture" for over fifteen years, successfully contested the elections held last Thursday under an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The polls have been described by the party and observers as a "festive, fair and acceptable election."

In his inaugural address, Prime Minister Rahman emphasised a vision of reconciliation.

He delivered a "special message about overcoming differences and establishing national unity," while pledging to prioritise "political and economic stability," the "rule of law," and the "law and order situation."

According to Prothom Alo, this stance has generated significant "optimism at all levels" of the Bangladeshi populace as the nation transitions to its first elected government in years.

India was represented at the high-profile ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, underscoring the regional significance of the transition in Dhaka. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)