Filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise. Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. David Koepp, the screenwriter of the 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie. The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the Juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades. Bullet Train Director David Leitch Praises Indian Action Movies for Its Bold Choices, Finds It ‘Inspiring in a Lot of Ways’.

The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's Jurassic Park trilogy, which also included Jurassic Park III (2001). A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, began with 2015's Jurassic World, followed by sequels -- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Spielberg is set to executive produce the new movie through his company Amblin Entertainment, alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Leitch, and Kelly McCormick of 87North. The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Is a Stunt Man Solving A Mystery and Romancing Emily Blunt in David Leitch's Action-Comedy (Watch Video).

David Leitch in Talks to Direct New Jurassic World Movie

Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator, is best known for directing blockbusters such as Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbes & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train. The director is currently awaiting the release of his action-comedy The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The film will be released in theatres worldwide in May this year.