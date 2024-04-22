Los Angeles [US], April 22 (ANI): On Monday evening, Marvel dropped the trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine', previously known as Deadpool 3.

In the trailer, fans can see Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's 'Logan'. He teamed up with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, who is recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority from 'Loki'.

"I'm about to lose everything that I've ever cared about," Deadpool tells Wolverine in the trailer, to which Wolverine responds, "Not my f**king problem."

Take a look at the trailer

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1782394292784537727

Sharing the poster of the film, Reynolds took to Instagram and wrote, "Hang it in the Louvre. #DeadpoolAndWolverine #LFG."

The threequel stars Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and brings back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, whom fans last saw die in 2017's sendoff movie "Logan." The movie will introduce the iconic claw-bearing mutant and Merc With a Mouth to the MCU.

As per Variety, 'Deadpool and Wolverine' comes nearly six years after the release of 'Deadpool 2', during which time we've seen the wrap of Fox's 'X-Men' film series and Disney's complete acquisition of 20th Century Fox (which held the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four -- the latter now also getting its first MCU feature film.)

Anticipation for Deadpool's latest filmis brewing. The first trailer for 'Deadpool and Wolverine', which debuted during the Super Bowl, broke the record for the most-viewed movie trailer within 24 hours with an astounding 365 million total views, beating out the previous holder 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' will hit the theatres on July 26. (ANI)

