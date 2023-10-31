Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday raised the glam quotient with her stylish look at the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Deepika graced the event in an off-shoulder grey dress which she paired with black long boots. She kept her make-up heavy and accessorized her look with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair into a low messy bun. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event went viral on social media. Alia Bhatt Turns Heads in Bold Sculpted Black Gown for Jio World Plaza Launch (View Pics).

Apart from her, celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Neil Nitin Mukesh also arrived at the Jio World Plaza launch. According to a press release by Reliance Jio, located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors. Deepika Padukone Screams Glam in Sweetheart Neckline Themed Off-Shoulder Dress Paired With Knee-High Boots at Launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai (View Pics & Video).

Isha M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed her excitement about the launch, saying, "Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture."

JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area. The retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others. The Plaza's structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, was brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team. With Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Limited has set the benchmark for luxury and innovation in India's retail landscape.