Alia Bhatt for the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai went super bold. On Tuesday (Oct 31) for the event, the actress opted for a sculpted black gown with messy hairdo. The Jigra star kept the accessories limited, sporting only a pair of earrings and a few rings. However, it's her strong makeup game that made her skin glow. Check out her stylish pics below. Deepika Padukone Screams Glam in Sweetheart Neckline Themed Off-Shoulder Dress Paired With Knee-High Boots at Launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai (View Pics & Video).

Alia Bhatt at Jio World Plaza Launch:

