Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre's action comedy film Duplicate turned 25 on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a string of posts which they captioned, "25 years gone by & yet nothing can 'duplicate' the impact & feelings that these iconic scenes hold!" In the posts, the production house shared some glimpses of the film.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was released in the year 1998 and was declared a hit. The Don actor was seen portraying a double role in the film, Bablu Chaudhary and Manu Dada. Actor Kajol was also seen in a special cameo role in the film. Soon after the makers dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "What an amazing movie it was ... 90s era was the best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "SRK & Juhi another level of cuteness and love .."

"One of my fvrt movie ... i saw this movie at list 30 times," a user wrote. The film is still known for its amazing songs like "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", and "Tum Nahin Jaana". Meanwhile, SRK was last seen in the action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was a huge hit and collected around Rs 500 crores at the box office.

25 Years of Duplicate

He will be next seen in the action thriller film Jawan alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee, the film will hit the theatres on September 7. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. Juhi, on the other hand, was recently seen the thriller series Hush Hush along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

