New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): After shooting for 'Fukrey 3' in Mumbai, the team is now heading to Delhi for the new schedule.

On Thursday, actor Varun Sharma took to his Instagram Story and shared the update with his fans and followers.

He dropped a picture with co-star Manjot Singh from a flight.

"Chala Jaye Dilliii," he captioned the image.

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017.

Apart from Varun and Manjot, actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Pulkit Samrat have also featured in the hit franchise. (ANI)

