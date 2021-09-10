Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Peacock Television Network has unveiled the trailer for the UFO docuseries 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' which is set to release on September 30.

The nearly two-minute docu series' trailer sees Lovato as a self-professed 'UFO experiencer'.

As the clip starts, Lovato recounts "I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. My goal is to find out what really happened."

Without actually taking the name, Lovato hints at spotting the aliens. The trailer further sees Lovato taking their friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato out to the desert to meet with some UFO experts.

As per Variety, the show is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Executive producers are Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye on behalf of SB Projects; JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann on behalf of GoodStory; and Andrew Nock. (ANI)

