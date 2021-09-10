Director Jaume Collet-Serra's adventure film Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, has found a window of release in India on September 24. The film will have a theatrical release across the country. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer will release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Jungle Cruise Box Office: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Flick Earns More Than $90 Million Worldwide in Its Opening Weekend.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise shows the journey into the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton. Jungle Cruise Review: ‘Directionless and Dull’ or ‘Just a Lot of Fun.’ – Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics.

The movie also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

