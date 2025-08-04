Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): The makers of Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated movie 'Highest 2 Lowest' have finally shared the trailer of the film on Sunday.

Apple and A24 unveiled the official trailer for 'Highest 2 Lowest', their Kurosawa-inspired crime thriller, which reunites director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington for the first time since 'Inside Man' in 2006.

As per Deadline, the story is a modern reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic 'High and Low', which was itself based on the novel King's Ransom by Ed McBain.

While the original thriller follows a shoe company exec who becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur's son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom, the new film, set in contemporary NYC, sees a music mogul played by Washington contend with a similar plot, as per the trailer.

Also starring A$AP Rocky, as well as Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, and Ice Spice, Highest 2 Lowest debuted out of competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

It was the sixth time Lee debuted a film in the Cannes Official Selection, and marked 36 years to the day since his first appearance with 'Do the Right Thing', reported Deadline.

Take a look at the trailer here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8yqcozfn8

Developed and produced by Apple, A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, the film is written by Alan Fox and Lee.

The film will hit theatres on August 15 before arriving on Apple TV+ on September 5. (ANI)

