On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras 2023, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes. On Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautiful post on his stories, wishing his fans a happy Dhanteras. Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story and shared a sun-kissed selfie. She looked gorgeous in a blue suit. She accessorised her look with classy earrings and a matching necklace. She captioned the post "Happy Dhanteras".

Akshay Kumar's Post on Dhanteras

Miss being present at the office Dhanteras Pooja because of shooting abroad. But tremendously proud when my team tells me that everything for Diwali has been bought from local artisans and vendors. #VocalForLocal 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JnbXIM6tns — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2023

Actor Akshay Kumar took to X, and shared that he is missing being at the Dhanteras Pooja and wrote, "Miss being present at the office Dhanteras Pooja because of shooting abroad. But tremendously proud when my team tells me that everything for Diwali has been bought from local artisans and vendors. #VocalForLocal."

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Celebrate Dhanteras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a string of pictures with her sister Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, both of them could be seen donning saree. Janhvi captioned the post, "Happy Dhanteras! last pic is me when I ask khushu for one more huggy me pls." Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a post on her stories which read, "May Lakshmi Maa bless your home with love and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!" Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of the Goddess Lakshmi and wrote, "Happy Dhanteras".

Sara Ali Khan shared a string of pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, "Happy Dhanteras."

View Janhvi Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Happy Dhanteras. On this auspicious day, may goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundant riches and good fortune." A major Hindu festival, Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with signature fervour every year. Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth; Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda, and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practise to rid mankind of ailments.