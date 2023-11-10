To celebrate Dhanteras 2023 and the upcoming Diwali, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by unveiling an intriguing new poster of his upcoming film, Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The poster features the cast posing with a book in front of a blackboard and another with SRK riding a scooter with them. In his post, SRK emphasised the importance of celebrating together with a heartfelt note that read, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe!" Check the posters below! Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

Dunki New Poster Shared By SRK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

