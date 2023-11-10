As Dhanteras 2023 unfolds, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan extends warm wishes to all, sharing a heartfelt message on the auspicious occasion. In a post filled with positivity, the legendary actor conveyed his wishes for prosperity and joy. His thoughtful words resonate with the festive spirit, emphasising the significance of Dhanteras in bringing wealth and well-being. Happy Dhanteras 2023 Greetings: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS for the First Day of Diwali.

See Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

T 4826 - 🪔🙏🏻🙏🏻शुभ धनत्रयोदशी 🙏🏻🙏🏻 "दिवाळी अशी खास, तिच्यात लक्ष्मीचा निवास, फराळाचा सुंगधी सुवास, दिव्यांची सजली आरास, मनाचा वाढवी उल्हास. धनत्रयोदशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !" Wishing you and everyone at home a very Happy Dhanateras😇😇🪔🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/4DUTfJrTKq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2023

