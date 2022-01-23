New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Superstar Dhanush's brother- filmmaker Selvaraghavan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old director took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to confirm the news.

Also Read | Singer Shawn Mendes Tumbles While Posing for Shirtless Photo (Watch Video).

"Good morning. I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for Covid 19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last 2 to 3 days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan," the 'NGK' director wrote.

Soon after sharing the news, Selvaraghavan received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Also Read | Nick Cannon Says He Still Misses His Son Zen One Month After Death.

Apart from Selvaraghavan, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Basra, and Fardeen Khan, among several others are also battling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)