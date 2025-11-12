Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Divya Dutta Wishes Dharmendra for Speedy Recovery, Reflects on How Actor Has Special Place in Her Life (See Post).

According to the official statement from the Sunny Deol, son of Dharmendra, team, actor Dharmendra will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor.

Dharmendra to Continue Treatment at Home After Hospital Discharge

"Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time."

It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

According to the close family members, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU."

Earlier today, an ambulance was spotted entering Dharmendra's house in Juhu, Mumbai.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday.

As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor.

Amid growing concerns over the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on Monday evening, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, wife Hema Malini, and others, were also present.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Sprat, also visited the hospital. Sunny Deol’s Team Issues Statement on Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Stable and Continuing His Treatment at Home’.

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

The actor will be next seen in the war drama Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda.