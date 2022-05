Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital for a "routine check-up" and is back home now.

According to a source close to the family, the 86-year-old star is "completely fine".

"He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," the source close to the family told PTI.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Satyakam" and "Seeta Aur Geeta".

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

