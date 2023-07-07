Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R Kapoor on Friday announced the sequel to their 2010 critical and commercial hit "Love Sex Aur Dhokha".

The second part, titled "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2", will be released in theatres on February 16 next year.

Also Read | YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast Is The First User To Reach A Million Followers On Meta’s Threads!.

The team also released a poster that shows how we have become a digitally obsessed society.

Banerjee and Kapoor are yet to unveil the cast of the new film.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Is ‘Delighted’ to Portray Rabindranath Tagore in His 538th Project, Shares First Look (Watch Video).

The first film featured an ensemble of Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Aaditi Pohankar among others.

"Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2" is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies.

Ektaa Kapoor produces the film with mother Shobha Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)