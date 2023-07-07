Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Producer Ektaa Kapoor, on Friday, unveiled the first poster of her next production 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared the poster and captioned it, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."

Also Read | YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast Is The First User To Reach A Million Followers On Meta’s Threads!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZegjVqdw0/

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Is ‘Delighted’ to Portray Rabindranath Tagore in His 538th Project, Shares First Look (Watch Video).

With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"can't wait," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Loved the poster."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's untitled film which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Ekta and Dibakar announced the sequel of the film earlier in the year 2021 but the film got delayed and the makers are all set to begin the filming of the sequel soon.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)