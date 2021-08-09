London, Aug 9 (PTI) "Bend It Like Beckham" director Gurinder Chadha is all set to make an animated musical about a young Indian elephant who dreams of becoming a Bollywood dancer.

The movie, to be made for the acclaimed British studio Aardman, will also be co-written by Chadha and husband Paul Mayeda Berges under the banner of their production company Bend It Networks, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Chadha, also known for her movies "Bride and Prejudice" and the show "Beecham House", said she is honoured and excited to bring her unique British Asian vision to the animation studio.

“Their work has so much heart, humor and affection, and we share a love of authentic and joyful underdog stories about memorable characters so it really is a perfect match,” she said.

Peter Lord, creative director at Aardman, said Chadha is a great director "whose beautiful, funny, and warm storytelling we have long admired."

Chadha's last directorial feature was "Blinded by the Light", a story that revolved around a British-Pakistani teen whose life is changed after he discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen.

