Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming social drama 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' have unveiled the film's poster and release date on the occasion of Kisan Diwas on Thursday.

The film, which stars Divyenndu of 'Mirzapur' fame in the lead role, is set for its theatrical release on February 11, 2022.'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' addresses the rural-urban divide in the country. While farming is a major enterprise, it has taken a backseat as the youth is looking for opportunities in urban cities. The film paves the path of bringing the two worlds together.

Apart from Divyenndu, the film also stars Anupria Goenka and Anant Vidhaat in the lead roles.

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is directed by Faraz Haider and produced by Vaishali Sarwankar under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures. Talking about the film, Divyenndu said, "I am excited to finally announce our film 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' and begin this journey with the audience especially, on a day like the National Farmers Day."Director, Faraz Haider added, "'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is an inspiring film which will not only entertain you but also take you closer to the roots of our country."

The movie's extended cast includes Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava and Farrukh Jafar. (ANI)

