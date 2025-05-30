Los Angeles [US], May 30 (ANI): There's great news for K-pop superstar Lisa's fans.

As per Variety, a documentary film is being made on the life of Lisa, who rose to fame with Blackpink.

Also Read | 'Drishyam 3' vs 'King'? Ajay Devgn's Hit Franchise Books Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Release Date - Will It Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Movie at Box Office? Here’s What We Know!.

Sony Music Vision and director Sue Kim have collaborated to create this project.

Kim said she spent a year working with Lisa on the forthcoming film, for which no release date was given. The filmmaker's previous acclaimed directorial work has been with less famous subjects, like A24's "The Last of the Sea Women," which premiered last fall at the Toronto Film Festival. But Kim did not come to the Lisa project as a K-pop novice; she was an executive producer on Apple TV+'s docuseries "K-Pop Idols."

Also Read | 'I Am Guilty of Being Nonvegetarian All My Life': 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' Actress Khushi Mukherjee Turns Vegan Before Bakri Eid 2025.

Excited to showcase the moments of her life via a documentary film, Lisa in a statement said, "This has been such an incredible year and I'm so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans. Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We've been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come."

The Lisa film is a production of Tremolo Productions in association with Salt Water Productions and LLOUD CO. The producers for the doc include Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers for Tremolo, and Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett for Salt Water Productions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)