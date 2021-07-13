Washington, July 13 (PTI) The documentary 'Stateless' depicting the story of minorities who fled to India due to religious persecution in Pakistan had a virtual premiere in the US.

An initiative of IndicDialogue, the documentary is directed by Manavendra Singh Shekhawat and produced by Nikhil Singh Rajputt.

The virtual premiere was attended by prominent personalities from 35 cities across the US, Europe, India and Singapore, according to a media release.

In his remarks on the occasion, renowned actor Anupam Kher, whose own community was forcefully driven out of their homes in Kashmir Valley, shared the pains of these refugees and said, "...to be in a perpetual state of statelessness is the biggest curse that a human being can make some people go through."

"...when you see the faces of these people, they have agony that the camera captures for that fleeting moment when the director must have said start sound, camera, action, and that must have been 1 or 2 minutes. But what about the other 23 hours, 58 minutes? They are living with that reality. They are living with that pain,” he said.

Producer Rajputt said that the story of these refugees were not covered in the media the way he saw it.

"Nobody really talked to the actual victims. I saw that gap. I was intrigued, and thought we should hear their story from their mouths. We are just showing you why they left, no refugee group in the world leaves on their own accord. They leave their home country under dire circumstances.... This movie is their story,” he said.

