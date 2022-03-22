Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Country music star and actor Dolly Parton is coming back to the big screen. Parton is all set to star in the film adaptation of 'Run, Rose, Run', the novel she co-wrote with author James Patterson.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Parton and Patterson will produce the feature film for Hello Sunshine. Its founder Reese Witherspoon will also produce the movie along with Hello Sunshine's President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter.

'Run, Rose, Run' was published this month. Parton also released a chart-topping companion album of the same name through her label, Butterfly Records.

The novel's story follows a young woman who comes to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. However, her songs hinge on a secret she has wants desperately to hide. It's one that if revealed could threaten her future.

Talking about her new production venture, Witherspoon said, "Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time."

She added, "Her impact knows no bounds - as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being - Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading 'Run, Rose, Run,' a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down. I couldn't feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen."

Parton also spoke about the new project and said, "James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

Patterson echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It's a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie."

Coming back to Parton, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has featured in hit films such as '9 to 5', 'Steel Magnolias' and 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'.

Apart from the movie adaptation of 'Run, Rose, Run', Hello Sunshine's upcoming films include an adaptation of the best-selling novel 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and 'Your Place or Mine', which stars Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. (ANI)

