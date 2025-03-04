Los Angeles [US], March 4 (ANI): Veteran singer Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, has died.

Parton announced the demise of her husband via a post on social media. He was 82, as per Variety. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," Parton wrote in an Instagram post.

"Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. ... The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time," she said.

After learning about the unfortunate news, members from the showbiz chimed in the comment section and paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Oh my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. praying for you and sending you love and prayers," Khloe Kardashian commented.

Parton and Dean were together for almost six decades. They got married on May 30, 1966, in Ringhold, Georgia, with Parton's mother in attendance, two years after they began dating, which began when she was 18.

Dean was rarely sighted with her, even in the early years of their marriage, before she became a country-pop and music/screen crossover sensation.

According to Variety, in 2016, in honor of their 50th anniversary, Parton's website devoted a page to the couple ( including a very rare photo of the two together, with Dean smooching her on the cheek in what appears to be the '70s or '80s ), saying they had "enjoyed 50 years of wedded bliss despite facing many of life's obstacles common to most married couples and plenty of unique challenges all their own."

Parton's website said that she wrote the song "From Here to the Moon and Back" with Dean in mind and singled out these lyrics: "From here to the moon and back / Who else in this world will love you like that? / Love everlasting, I promise you that / From here to the moon and back." (ANI)

