Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, best known for her hit "Wish I Didn’t Miss You" and as a member of the iconic all-female hip hop trio The Sequence, tragically passed away in a car crash on Saturday (March 1) at the age of 63. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 4 AM when the vehicle she was travelling in, returning from Alabama to Atlanta, lost control, “flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig." according to music producer Walter Millsap III. Stone, who made her solo debut with Black Diamond in 1999, was also an actress, starring in films like The Hot Chick (2002) and Ride Along (2014). May her soul RIP. David Johansen, New York Dolls Frontman, Dies at 75 After Battle With Cancer.

Singer Angie Stone No More

RIP to angie stone 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KlPqhr1TH3 — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)