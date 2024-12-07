Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Robertson family and star of 'Duck Dynasty', is battling health challenges, including Alzheimer's disease.

The news of his health condition was shared by his son Jase Robertson on the Friday, Dec. 6 episode of their 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family' podcast.

Also Read | 'Broken Foot For Holidays': Kim Kardashian Uses Crutches To Move Around After Suffering From Leg Injury (See Pic).

Jase, 55, revealed that his father, 78, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and also has a blood disorder causing complications.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," he said during the podast as per People.

Also Read | Mocha Mousse Named Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, Take Style Inspo From Celebs To Rock This Sophisticated Hue (See Pics).

He added, "And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

Phil, who shares sons Jase, Al, Jep, and Willie, as well as a daughter, Phyllis, with his wife Kay (known as Miss Kay), was not present on the podcast episode. However, Jase shared that his father is determined to stay active.

"I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to -- I think he would agree -- to just sit down and have a conversation," Jase said, adding that his father struggles to have extended conversations due to his condition.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia, often starts with memory loss and can progressively worsen, making daily tasks difficult over time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)