Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shown his support for Joe Rogan after the podcast host responded to the handful of artists protesting his presence on Spotify.

According to Fox News, on Monday, Rogan had released a nearly ten-minute video response to critics calling for the platform to remove 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, arguing that he often spreads misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on the show.

Last week, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and guitarist Nils Lofgren announced that they were pulling their music off the platform until it addresses the issue of misinformation on Rogan's show.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also issued a statement noting they had some concerns about misinformation on the platform, where they have an exclusive deal, without mentioning Rogan directly.

However, in the comments of Rogan's lengthy video, in which he defended the content of his show as well as the qualifications of the guests he had on, Johnson complimented the UFC commentator and said that he hopes to come on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' soon.

The actor wrote, "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

Although Johnson has never been on Rogan's popular podcast, the duo has had a few friendly exchanges on social media and the former 'Fear Factor' host previously backed Johnson in 2020 amid speculation that the former WWE star was planning to run for political office, according to Fox News.

Rogan's video post lasted about 10 minutes. He spoke about the challenges of preparing for his shows that are unscripted and free-flowing.

He defended his interviews with Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, and Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist, that resulted in some criticism and apparently led to Young's decision to call on his songs being removed from the platform.

As per Fox news, he challenged the word "misinformation" given that so much is still being learned about COVID-19. He said Spotify will begin to put a disclaimer at the beginning of these sorts of interviews, and he will also consider following them up with an expert with a different opinion. (ANI)

