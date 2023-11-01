A Malayalam serial actress, who was eight months pregnant, died a day ago at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, one of her colleagues in the industry said on Wednesday. The baby of the actress, Dr Priya, was saved by doctors of the hospital and is presently on ventilator support in the ICU as it was premature, a hospital source said. Dr Priya Dies of Heart Attack; Malayalam TV Actress Was Eight Months Pregnant - Reports.

RIP Dr Priya:

Actor Kishor Satya shared on social media the tragic news of the 35-year-old actress' death. He said that she had gone for a routine check-up when she suffered a cardiac arrest. He also said that the actress did not have any health issues. Dr Priya worked as a gynae assistant.