Malayalam television actress Dr Priya is no more. On October 31, the actress passed away due to a heart attack. The 35-year-old was eight months pregnant and had recently undergone a routine pregnancy check-up at the hospital just before the heart attack occurred. According to The Times Of India, her premature baby survived the demise and is currently in the intensive care unit. Actor Kishor Satya shared this heartbreaking news on his social media accounts. Renjusha Menon Dies at 35 By Suspected Suicide; Body of Malayalam TV Actress Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Residence - Reports.

Dr Priya No More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishor Satya (@kishor.satya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)