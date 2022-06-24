Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke and saga creator George RR Martin have confirmed that the show's sequel series centred around Kit Harington's character Jon Snow is in making.

In a June 23 blog post, Martin mentioned that the show is being developed under the working title "Snow," Variety reported.

He will be involved in the series in the same capacity he is with all of the "Thrones" spinoffs. The author also said Harington met with him at his home in Santa Fe and worked with him and his team to "hammer" out the show's story.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific," Martin wrote.

On the other hand, Clarke opened up about the project while speaking to BBC.

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening. It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington," Clarke said.

In 'Game of Thrones' eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the fantasy drama television series finished after its eighth and final season. It premiered on April 14, 2019, and concluded on May 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones prequel series, 'House of the Dragon', is all set to be released on August 22. The project's story is set 200 years before the events of the original series, detailing the history of House Targaryen. Stars include Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best and Matt Smith. (ANI)

