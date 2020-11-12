Los Angeles, Nov 12 (PTI) Dramedy series "Emily in Paris", starring Lily Collins in the titular role, will return for season two, Netflix has announced.

The streamer gave a second season order to the Darren Star-created show after its debut in October.

Netflix shared the update on its official Twitter account in a video, saying "Deux (French for two) is better than un (one)."

Collins' Emily is an American marketing executive who moves to France for a job opportunity

Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles.

Star, known for popular series like "Younger" and "Sex and the City", has also written and executive produced the half-hour series.

Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also executive produce alongside Andrew Fleming.

Collins also produces. Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France. PTI

