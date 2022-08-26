Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Eminem and Snoop Dogg are all set to make a return to the VMAs (Video Music Awards)!

According to Variety, for Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will make a special appearance on the VMAs stage to play 'From the D 2 The LBC', a song that was inspired by "the universe of the Otherside metaverse."

Their joint appearance is the first VMA performance by either rapper in more than a decade. n 2005, Snoop and Diddy performed at the VMAs as part of an homage to Notorious B.I.G. In 2010, Rihanna and Eminem performed 'Not Afraid' and 'Love the Way You Lie' as part of the show's opening act.

According to Variety, Eminem and Snoop are nominated in the best hip-hop category for 'From The D 2 The LBC'.

Although this will be the duo's third in-person concert in 2022, 'From the D 2 the LBC' is their first joint effort in more than 20 years. They performed at this year's Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr Dre, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, then in June, they gave a live performance of their newest collaboration at ApeFest, a festival in New York for owners of the Bored Ape NFT.

With 60 nominations, Eminem is the second-most nominated artist in VMAs history, only Madonna has more (69). He is one of the top 5 artists with the most victories with 13, with which he ranks. Snoop was nominated for best rap video for the first time in 1994 with 'Doggy Dogg World', and he went on to win three of the 13 awards he was nominated for.

The 2022 VMAs are going to take place at New jersey's Prudential Center on August 28. (ANI)

